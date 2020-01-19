PORTSMOUTH — Barbara Jean Sperry, 52, of Portsmouth, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Rosemount Pavilion. She was born August 8, 1967, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Gerald Evans and Lola Duncan Evans.

She is survived by one daughter, Michele Renee Leport, of Portsmouth; two granddaughters, Kim Lawson and husband Chick, of Lucasville; Gina Sarajlic and husband Saro, of Portsmouth; Debbie Sowards and husband Ronnie, of Westerville; and two granddaughters, Jaelynn and Kingsley. Services will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Portsmouth Baptist Church with Mike Phillips officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com