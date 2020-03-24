WEST PORTSMOUTH-Barbara Jean Stevenson, 77 of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born September 13, 1942 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Leonard and Ella Bocook Shockey. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest James Stevenson, 5 brothers; Harold, June, Don, Elmer, and Bill Shockey, and 2 sisters; Betty Clarke and Dorothy Maxine.

Barbara is survived by a son, Burl (Courtney) Bragdon, 2 daughters; Brenda (Butch) Bragdon and Belinda (James) Carter, a special partner and best friend of 26 years, Robert "Bob" Hammond, 7 grandchildren; Brandi Rawlins, Joshua Meadows, Akaisha (Brian) Diles, Morgan Diles, James Michael Carter, Nathan (Ali) Bragdon, and Katie Bragdon, 10 great grandchildren; Tristan, Caleb, Andrew, Gaberial, Samuel, Alyvia, Waylon, Ainsley, Maverick, and Grayson, along with several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.