Barbara Williams
SOUTH PORTSMOUTH, KY-Barbara Jean James Williams, 71, of South Portsmouth, KY., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, OH. She was born in Portsmouth, OH., June 16, 1949 a daughter of the late Joseph Franklin James and Mary Hickman James.

Barbara was a member of the South Shore Church of God and retired from Southern Ohio Medical Center as a Surgical Aid with 47 years of service.

Left behind to cherish her memory are one daughter, Sonya (Bill) McKenzie of South Portsmouth, KY; three grandchildren, Joe (Alexis) McKenzie of South Shore, KY., Johnny (Kayla) McKenzie of Wheelersburg, OH and Jena (Karson) Glancy of South Shore, KY; three great-grandchildren, Cayden McKenzie, Annalyn Burchett, Lilly Glancy and several other family and friends who will sadly miss her.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with Kenny Potter officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, OH. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 12 P.M. until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Carla McKenzie Cancer Foundation at First & Peoples Bank in South Shore, KY., or SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, OH.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morton Funeral Home
311 James Hannah Drive
South Shore, KY 41175
(606) 932-3512
