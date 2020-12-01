SCIOTOVILLE-Beatrice Eldridge, 60, of Sciotoville passed away November 30, 2020 at SOMC Hospice Center. She was born September 28, 1960 to the late John and Dora (Smith) Pigg. She enjoyed woodworking, painting and working in her yard. Beatrice is survived by her longtime companion and fiancée, Sam Short; two daughters, Janet Eldridge of Portsmouth and Crystal (Randy) Miller of Scioto Furnace; two sons, James Pigg Jr. and Mark Eldridge of Portsmouth; one brother, Danny Pigg of Wheelersburg; 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren who she dearly loved and many aunts and uncles. She will be missed by everyone. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Gill and Teresa Groves; one brother, James Pig Sr. and a grandchild, Jacklynn Smith. Services will be 1:00 PM Friday December 4, 2020 at D.W. Swick Funeral Home in New Boston. Visitation will be Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM and one hour prior to services on Friday. Private interment will be held at a later date. Due to covid-19 restrictions everyone is required to wear face coverings at all times. Online condolences may be sent to dwswickfuneralhome.com.