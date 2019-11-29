PIKETON-Belinda Sue Risner, 60, of Piketon, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born October 18, 1959 in Columbus, a daughter of the late Ronald and Zona Jackie Cunningham Norman.

Belinda was a homemaker, a 1977 Northwest High School graduate and a member of the Canal Church of Christ in Waverly.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jamie Risner, October 23, 2017.

Belinda is survived by three sons, Jason (Michael Ann) Hatfield of McDermott, J.P. (Casey) Risner of Piketon, and Jake Risner of Piketon; five grandchildren, Kali, Madison, Kaytie, Hayleigh, and JLynn; one brother, Mark Norman; and two sisters, Jan Hill of Walton, KY, and Leona Green of San Antonio, TX.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 in Scioto Burial Park with Tom Prater officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.