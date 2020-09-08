Benjamin Hughes

WEST PORTSMOUTH-Benjamin Leo Hughes, 57 of West Portsmouth, died Saturday September 5, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born January 23, 1963 to the late Leo Harley Hughes and Kay Jean Pernell Ackerman. He is also proceeded in death by his Father, Ronald "Butch" Ackerman, and a brother, Ronald Ackerman.

He was a retired Millwright Union worker and was an avid sports fan.

Benjamin is survived by his wife, Cathy Fitzgerald Hughes, whom he married September 9, 2005, 2 daughters; Mandy (Kyle) Whisman and Megan (Craig) McDowell, a step-daughter, Tiffany McNutt, a step-son, Shane McNutt and a brother, Harley "Deke" (Tammy) Hughes, 5 grandchildren; Kaeden, Jaxson, Braxton, Karter, and Owen, along with many more friends and family.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Ironton with Father Huffman officiating. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth on Friday from 11 to 1:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.