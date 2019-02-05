BENJAMIN MURNAHAN, JR.

LUCASVILLE — Benjamin Murnahan, Jr. of Lucasville passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the age of 96.

Ben was born June 25, 1922, the youngest son of Benjamin Leroy and Eliza Dickess Murnahan, of Ironton. In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, Clarence, Ted, and Charles Murnahan, and two sisters, Ruth Murnahan Birch and Katherine "Ellie" Murnahan Wineka, as well as two sisters who died as young children. He was married to Ruth Hortel Murnahan in 1947, until her death in 2009. He was also preceded in death by his only son, Benny, in 2007.

Ben is survived by four daughters, Mary (Ken) Kuhner, Jan Murnahan, and Ann (Barry) Nagle, all of Portsmouth, and Barb (Dave) Bente, of Cincinnati. He had nine grandchildren, Aaron, Adam, and Seth Kuhner, Lindsey Bente, Alison and Laura Addington, Tracie Malone, Josh Malone, and Cody Stephens, nine great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grandchild.

Ben was particularly proud of being a graduate of Marshall University and loved to wear his Herd green. He was a World War II Navy veteran, had been a high school math teacher, and retired from the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in 1985, with 31 years of service. He was an avid baseball fan, and coached the Cincinnati Reds from his living room his whole life. He coached Little League teams in Portsmouth and still remembered all the kids that played for him. He coached high school basketball at St. Joe's in Ironton for a while and spent some time officiating, as well. In his retirement, he found great joy in gardening and giving away his vegetables on a regular basis. He also loved eating out, especially big breakfasts, for many years at Bob Evans and then at IHOP in Ashland.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of O-Keefe-Baker Funeral Home in Ironton. As Ben wanted, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, with internment at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.