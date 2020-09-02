1/1
Benjamin Musick
1968 - 2020
WEST PORTSMOUTH-Benjamin Earl Musick Jr., 52 of West Portsmouth passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. He was born June 30, 1968 in Portsmouth to Benjamin and Patricia Sturgill Musick. He was preceded in death by grandparents; Earl and Hazel Musick and Elige and Dorothy Sturgill, and a brother, Jonathan Musick.

Along with his parents, Ben is survived by 2 daughters; Jessica (Corey Hannah) Musick and Fern (Hunter Maynard) Musick, a son, Christopher Musick, 2 grandsons that were the loves of his life; Jude and Jonas Hannah, a sister, Rachel (John) Mullins, also surviving is Victoria Musick.

Ben attended People's Tabernacle Church where he was a former Pastor. He was a 1986 graduate of Portsmouth West High School. He was a Language Arts Teacher at South Point High School where he enjoyed his work and cared very deeply for all his students. He was a member of Tallige Fire Cherokee Association, and an enthusiastic wrestling fan. All who knew Ben truly knew love, mercy, and compassion extended for one and all.

Ben's Pooh Quote to his senior class: "How lucky are we to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Danny Pennington officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
SEP
5
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
