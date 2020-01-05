WHEELERSBURG-Bennie Elwood Skaggs, 91, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio. Bennie was born September 10, 1928, in Franklin Furnace to the late Okie and Mamie Whitt Skaggs. Bennie was a Green High School graduate and was retired as a Conductor from NS Railroad. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, a member of First Church of Christ, Western Sun Lodge #91, Scottish Rite of Cincinnati, and El Hasa Shrine of Ashland "Hillbilly Clan". In addition to his parents, Bennie was preceded in death by two sons, Roger Skaggs and Richard "Rick" Skaggs. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Ruth Arthur Skaggs, whom he married December 24, 1949, in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Bennie is also survived by two grandchildren Todd (Michelle) Skaggs and Keri Skaggs; three great-grandchildren, Michael, Taylor and Drew Skaggs; two great, great-grandchildren Kent and Emmett Skaggs and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Skaggs.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Sam Cooke officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park with Military graveside honors by American Legion James Dickey Post #23. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. A Masonic service will be conducted at 11:00 am. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.