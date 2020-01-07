LUCASVILLE-Bernice Stone, 45, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room.

She was born March 19, 1974 in Paintsville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Rev. Ernie and Betty Cantrell Meade.

Bernice was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Lee Stone whom she married December 7, 2016 in Greenup, Kentucky; her son Nicholas Montgomery and his special friend April of Lucasville; two grandchildren, Noah and Mason; her step-grandson who lived with her, Gunner; three brothers, Emanuel Meade of Paintsville, Stephen (Glenda) Meade of Minford, and George Paul Meade of Lebanon; six sisters, Brenda Kay Meade of Lucasville, Rachel (Phillip) Jackson of Lucasville, Janie VanHoose of Paintsville, Ida Arnett of Lucasville, Gracie (Bradis) Burchett of Lucasville, and Wilma (Tim) Staniford of Flat Gap, Kentucky.

Graveside services will be conducted at noon, Friday, January 10, 2020 in Lucasville Cemetery with her brother, Stevie Meade officiating. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.