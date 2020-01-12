RUSHTOWN-Bernard Allen Eichenlaub, 63, of Rushtown, went to be with his Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Ohio State University Medical Center.

He was born September 2, 1956 in Portsmouth, a son of Lois Jean Keiber of McDermott and the late Warren Allen Eichenlaub.

Bernie was a retired Plant Foreman for Shelly Materials, attended Lucasville Center Street Church, and a 1974 Northwest High School graduate. He was a member of the Lucasville Masonic Lodge #465, Committee Member of Troop #44 Boy Scouts of America, and a member of the #363 William A. Baker Post Sons of the American Legion. Bernie spent most of his time in his garage working on street rods and loved cooking meals for others.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Cheryl Large Eichenlaub, whom he married November 1, 1986 in McDermott; one son, Brian (Ashlee) Eichenlaub of Stout; one daughter, Sarah Eichenlaub of Portsmouth; one grandson, Owen who quickly became Pap's Buddy; two brothers, Lloyd (Tricia) Eichenlaub and Randy Eichenlaub, both of McDermott; one sister, Marie Sargent of West Portsmouth; and many loving nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and close friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Pastor Phil Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call 5-7:45 p.m. Wednesday and an hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at the funeral home. A Masonic Funeral will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lucasville Center Street Church Community Meals Program, c/o Connie Boldman, Treasurer, 124 Woodland Drive, Lucasville, OH 45648.