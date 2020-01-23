WHEELERSBURG-Bertha Mae Fight, 87, of Wheelersburg, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Bertha was born July 18, 1932 in Casey County, KY to the late Luther and Mary Jane Floyd Salyers. Bertha was a homemaker and a member of Dogwood Chapel Wheelersburg. In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Silias Fight August 4, 2008, whom she married March 4, 1955 in Lawrenceburg, IN. She was also preceded in death by six brothers, John T., Norman, Herman, Jessie D., Clifford and Vernon and four sisters, Betty, Estie, Clytha and Myrtle. Bertha is survived by two sons, Rick Fight and Randy (Julie) Fight; two sisters, Martha Robertson and Elizabeth Carrier; two grandsons, Ethan and Dustin and three great grandchildren, Avy, Nora and Calin.

Funeral services will be 12:00 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Rev. Adam Satterfield officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 and one hour before the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.