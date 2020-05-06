WHEELERSBURG- Bertha Elizabeth Ruch, 78, of Wheelersburg, passed away at her home in Wheelersburg. Bertha was born October 29, 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Arlie and Dorothy Ratliff Fraley. She is survived by two sons, Michael Allen Ruch and Raymond Steven Ruch, Jr.; a daughter, Monya Gambill; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Steven Ruch and several brothers and sisters. Due to the current health restrictions there will be no visitation or service at this time. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.