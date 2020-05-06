Bertha Ruch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELERSBURG- Bertha Elizabeth Ruch, 78, of Wheelersburg, passed away at her home in Wheelersburg. Bertha was born October 29, 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Arlie and Dorothy Ratliff Fraley. She is survived by two sons, Michael Allen Ruch and Raymond Steven Ruch, Jr.; a daughter, Monya Gambill; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Steven Ruch and several brothers and sisters. Due to the current health restrictions there will be no visitation or service at this time. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-2543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 6, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anabel Pyles
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved