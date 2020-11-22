SOUTH SHORE — Bessie M. Crosser, 90, of South Shore, Kentucky passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, Oct. 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Lige Hamilton and Amy Bartrum. Bessie was a retired Hairdresser, owning her own business and a member of the South Shore Church of God, Main Street.

Preceded in death besides her parents are two sisters, Ada Comer and Louise Sorell.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Robert V. Crosser, one brother, Eddie Hamilton of Cincinnati, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY. Burial will follow in MT. Zion Cemetery. Friends may call at the Roberson Funeral home from 12 to the service hour at 1 p.m. Due to Covid regulations, facemask must be worn and no more than 25 people. We appreciate your understanding.

