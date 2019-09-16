Bessie Sue McCarter

Service Information
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH
45014
(513)-942-3293
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Butler County Memorial Park.
Obituary
GEORGETOWN — Bessie Sue McCarter age 83 of Georgetown and formerly of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019. She was born November 9, 1935 in New Boston, Ohio the daughter of the late Austin James Alexander and Naomi (nee Payne) Alexander. She was married to Robert McCarter and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2015. Mrs. McCarter is the mother of Bobby Lee (Beverly) McCarter, the late Billy McCarter, Desiree McCarter, James (Genesis) Scott, Brian (Beverly A.) Scott, and Susan (Mike) Miller; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother Kenneth (Jan) Alexander.

Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday September 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Brent Cunningham, officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
