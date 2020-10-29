PORTSMOUTH — Beth Ann Carr, 55, of Portsmouth, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical center. She was born September 1, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Larry and Wanda (Schenck) Carr.

Beth was a Nurse Aid at Crystal Care Nursing Home and was a member of Portsmouth Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joanie Parrish and a grandchild, Michael Johnson.

She is survived by her three children; Angel Carr of Portsmouth, Joshua Carr of Massachusetts, and Larry Johnson of Atmore, Alabama, a brother, Kent Carr of Atmore, AL, a sister, Jody Jones of Milton, FL . She is also survived by four grandchildren; Logan Johnson, Landon Johnson, Leon Hiles, and Alice Hiles.

Memorial services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Rev. Steve Nelson officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be on Monday, one hour before the service at the funeral home.