BETSY J. CORIELL

PORTSMOUTH — Betsy J. Coriell, 84, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, May 05, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth.

Born February 27, 1935 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Kennett and Mildred (Book) Askin, she was a secretary for several attorney's offices in Portsmouth, and a member of Sunshine Church of Christ.

She is survived by four sons, Gavin (Karen) Coriell, Jonathan (Tamela) Coriell, Michael (Joan) Coriell, David (Marsha) Coriell; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, and a sister, Joan Jenkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Coriell on February 27, 2012, whom she married on April 2, 1954; a son, Vernon, and a daughter, Lou Ann, both in infancy.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. 2019 at Wheelersburg Church of Christ with Pat Gampp officiating. Burial was in Coriell Family Cemetery. Friends may call at Wheelersburg Church of Christ prior to the service on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be made to www.edafh.com.