PORTSMOUTH-On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Betty Louise Phillips Schwamburger Bihl, was welcomed by the angels into the loving arms of her Savior. Betty was born on April 2, 1927 in New Boston, Ohio to Raymond Phillips and Mary Kriebel Phillips. Betty graduated valedictorian of her Portsmouth East High School class of 1945. Her employment included secretarial services for the Sciotoville Church of Christ, for Dr. Richard Villareal and for the Martin Marietta Corporation. She later received an Associate Degree in Science and Mathematics from Shawnee State University in 1986. Betty was active in the church and community, volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader and a Cub Den Leader. Betty was an artist at heart and was passionate about paints, stained glass, clay and sewing. Many of her handcrafted items now fill the homes of her loved ones. She was an avid gardener and spent much time in her flower gardens. Betty completed a portion of her bucket list, traveling to Africa, Australia, Alaska, Europe, South America, Central America and by hiking the Grand Canyon at the age of 72. Swimming was another joy and allowed her mind to rest. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was known to cook large meals for her children and grandchildren. Her chocolate milk, pumpkin logs and desserts will always be remembered. She loved angels and the beauty and protection they represented. Her house was full of her angel collection and the angels were on full display at Christmas time. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary Phillips, her first husband, Thomas E. Schwamburger, second husband, Howard Bihl and a sister, Wanda J. Roberts. She is survived by her three sons, John O. (Becky) Schwamburger of Wheelersburg, W. David (Connie) Schwamburger of Westerville, James R. (Dana) Schwamburger of Chesapeake, Virginia and her sister L. Janet Phillips of Portsmouth. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm with funeral following at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home. Reverend Bernard Tilley will be officiating. For those in attendance, we ask that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Interment will be at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SOMC Hospice or Hillview Retirement Center Wesley Village. Her family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Betty's caregivers at Wesley Village and to those who have extended their sympathy and condolences. Online condolences can be made to www.harrison-pyles.com.