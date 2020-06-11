WHEELERSBURG-Betty Jane (Lawson) Bramblett, 93, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Best Care Nursing Home. She was born September 19, 1926 in New Boston, a daughter of the late, Charles and Sibyl (Akers) Lawson. She was the last living grandchild of Burke and Flora Lawson, whose farmhouse is the oldest standing structure in New Boston. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1944 and went to work in Washington, D.C. for the Dept. of Navy. In 1945, she joined the Army Cadet Nurses Corps in Portsmouth. She married Jesse W. Bramblett, Sr. on June 27, 1947. In the 50's and 60's, she ran a Beauty Shop in Sciotodale. Betty was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald B. Lawson, her husband, Jesse W. Bramblett, Sr., and a son, Jesse W. Bramblett, Jr., whom she took care of for many years after a tragic automobile accident.

Betty is survived by a son, Charles (Chuck) Bramblett and wife Mary, and a daughter, Lee Ann Bramblett, all of Wheelersburg, five grandchildren; Julie Fellhauer (Bryon) of Ashland, KY, Josh Cole of Waverly, Jessica Simon of Portsmouth, Eric Bramblett (Kara), Brady White (MaryBeth), all of Wheelersburg. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Best Care Nursing Home and their wonderful staff for their caring support, and also Community Hospice for their special care and thoughtfulness during this time. The Greatest Generation are almost gone. In honoring Betty's wishes, there will be no service, but the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth is handling the arrangements.