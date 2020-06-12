Betty Butler

IRONTON -Betty (Burg) Butler, 67, passed June 9, 2020 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. She was born February 1, 1953, the daughter of the late John and Anna Wiley Butler.

Ms. Butler was a 1971 graduate of Green High School and received her nursing license from the King's Daughters Hospital School of Nursing. She later received her bachelors of nursing as well. She worked as an RN for various different hospitals in the Lawrence and Scioto County area during her 44 year nursing career. She was a member of West Ironton Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Butler and one brother, Larry Butler.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Bethany (Ricky) Young of Ironton, Ohio; three sons: Chad Goodrich, Kyle Goodrich and Casey Goodrich, all of Ironton; three grandchildren: Ethan Goodrich, Michael Goodrich and Kingston Young, all of Ironton; six brothers and sisters: Johnny (Vicky) Butler of Ohio Furnace, Ohio, Mike (Cathy) Butler of Ironton, Hilda (Matt) Wilson of Pedro, Ohio, Jack (Joyce) Butler of Ironton, Tammy (Larry) Bedelll of Zephyrhills, Florida and Faith (Dan) Clune of South Webster, Ohio.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, Ohio 45638 with Pastor Lawrence W. Harris officiating. There will be a service at 12:45 P.M. by the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities to honor Ms. Butler's career as a nurse. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family of Ms. Butler by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com