Lucasville-Betty Jane Carver, 72, of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

She was born June 29, 1947 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Earl Moore and Jean Moore Osburn.

Betty was a retired Head Cook for the Northwest Local School District with 35 years of service and a 1965 Northwest High School graduate.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Edward Carver, whom she married December 22, 1967 in Portsmouth; one daughter, Deborah (Steve) Martin of Lucasville; one son, Steven (Kelly) Carver of Lucasville; two grandchildren, Allison (Nathan) Reed and Joshua (Ali) King; four great-grandchildren, Adison, Tyleigh, Braelynn, and Ellie; one brother, David (Nancy) Moore of Lucasville; one sister, Bonnie Wolfe of Lucasville; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was also preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Nash and Sue Boehm; and her step-father, Herman Osburn.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Daron Lilly officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and an hour prior to the funeral Thursday.