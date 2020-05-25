Betty Clarkson
MINFORD - Betty June Clarkson, age 77, of Minford, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at SOMC in Portsmouth. She was born June 22, 1942 in South Webster to Charlie and Hazel (fletcher) Sargent. Betty was a graduate of South Webster High School and worked as a cook. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word search, crocheting, and attended Salem Community Church. Betty is survived by her sons, Kevin and wife, Donna) Clarkson of South Webster, Don and wife, Wanda, of South Shore, KY, Cale and wife, Stacy, Clarkson of Minford; brothers, Larry Sargent of South Webster, Leonard and wife, Pat, Sargent of Sciotoville; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two, great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Clarkson, Sr. in 1994; brothers, James, Carl, and Robert Sargent; sister, Ruth Dutiel. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with pastor Bernard Tilley officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Due to the national health advisories, we recommend wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Fond memories of Betty and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Times from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
