Betty Conley (1931 - 2020)
Obituary
LUCASVILLE-Betty Mae Conley, 88, of Lucasville passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at SOMC Hospice.

She was born November 30, 1931 in New Boston, a daughter of the late Eskel and Myrtle Gladys Salyers Tackett.

Betty was a homemaker and a Christian.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ewell Milton Conley, January 7, 1994; one son, Richard Conley; and one brother, Robert Tackett.

Betty is survived by three sons, Michael Conley of Waverly, Douglas Conley of Indiana, and Shannon (Jennifer) Conley of Chillicothe; two daughters, Carolyn (John) Kyle of Circleville, and Kimberly (Robert) Luongo of Lucasville; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Eugene Tackett of Waverly and William "Bill" Tackett of Florida; and one sister, Carolyn Donahue of Plain City.

Due to health restrictions there will be a private graveside service in Jacob Cemetery with Joe Nelson officiating at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
