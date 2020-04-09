LUCASVILLE-Betty Mae Conley, 88, of Lucasville passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at SOMC Hospice.

She was born November 30, 1931 in New Boston, a daughter of the late Eskel and Myrtle Gladys Salyers Tackett.

Betty was a homemaker and a Christian.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ewell Milton Conley, January 7, 1994; one son, Richard Conley; and one brother, Robert Tackett.

Betty is survived by three sons, Michael Conley of Waverly, Douglas Conley of Indiana, and Shannon (Jennifer) Conley of Chillicothe; two daughters, Carolyn (John) Kyle of Circleville, and Kimberly (Robert) Luongo of Lucasville; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Eugene Tackett of Waverly and William "Bill" Tackett of Florida; and one sister, Carolyn Donahue of Plain City.

Due to health restrictions there will be a private graveside service in Jacob Cemetery with Joe Nelson officiating at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.