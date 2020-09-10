Betty Dyer

FRANKLIN FURNACE-Betty Ann Dyer, 64, of Franklin Furnace, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, with her family by her bedside. Born on October 24, 1955 in Cincinnati, she was a daughter of Homer and Hazel Wiggins Smith, was retired from PNC Bank. Betty was a Jehovah's Witness.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Amel Dyer, and father, Homer Smith.

Surviving are a son, Amel Dyer II and a daughter, Melissa (David) Perkins, all of Franklin Furnace, her mother, Hazel Wiggins Smith of Wheelersburg; three brothers, John Smith, Bill (Pam) Smith and Jeff (Luvada) Smith, all of Wheelersburg and two very special grandsons, Cole Perkins and Dash Perkins.

A service will be held at noon, September 12th, at her residence with Troy Coriell officiating. Burial will be in Dyer Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

