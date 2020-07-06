Betty Emmons

LUCASVILLE-Betty Lee Emmons, 88, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence.

She was born October 29, 1931 in McDermott, a daughter of the late Chester Lee and Margaret Effie Bond Guilkey.

Betty was a former employee of Williams Shoe Factory and a Nurse's Aide for Taylor'd Health Care. She was a member of the Lucasville Community of Christ.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Luther Emmons Jr., January 9, 2019; daughter-in-law Kimberly Emmons; son-in-law, James Hackworth one grandson, Heath Emmons; two brothers, Denny and Jack Guilkey; and one sister, Carolyn Coburn;

Betty is survived by two daughters, Connie Lou Hackworth of Columbus and Bonnie Sue (Richard) Colley of Willard, Ohio; one son, Charles Mark (Carla) Emmons of Lucasville; five grandchildren, Richard Colley II, Margaret Ann Elsea, Jim Hackworth, Tony Hackworth, and Heather Coleman; five great-grandchildren, Nick Elsea, Trevor Staggs, Cayden Coleman, Caysen Coleman, and Ce Ce Colley; one brother, Bernard Guilkey of Columbus and Shirley Baker of McDermott.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Elder Jim Webb officiating. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday an hour prior to the funeral.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Julie Ellis for her tender loving care of Betty.