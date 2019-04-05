BETTY MAE EUTON

PORTSMOUTH —Betty Mae Euton, 80 of Portsmouth formerly of Henley passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born April 27, 1938, to the late Earl Harold Euton and Opal Faye (Taylor) Euton. Betty is survived by one sister Tammie Pate and her husband Greg of Portsmouth and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister Sharon (Euton) Vance.

Betty attended Henley Baptist Church and many other churches.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway, Ohio, with Pastor Frank Wiley Jr & Pastor Bill Logan, officiating. Burial will follow in Euton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the service on Monday. Betty's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Portsmouth Health & Rehab, the nurses who cared for Betty, Dr. Jitendra Patel and SOMC Hospice.