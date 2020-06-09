MCDERMOTT-Betty Edell Harmon, 84, of McDermott, Ohio, passed, Friday, May 1, 2020. Betty was born January 9, 1936 in Monroe Township, Adams County, Ohio a daughter of the late Carey Alva Grooms and Velma Irene (Francis) Grooms.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Philip Wayne Harmon.

She is survived by her son Eric Wayne (Sheila) Harmon of Sunbury, Ohio, her daughter, Paige Elaine Harmon of Columbus, Ohio, her grandsons Asher Fox Wayne Harmon, Wesley Chase Alva Harmon, David Quinlin (Zoe) Harmon of Columbus Ohio, great-grandson Atlas Philip Harmon of Columbus, Ohio, sisters, Kathleen Elsa Morrison of Monroe Township, Adams County and Edith Irene Davis of Williamsburg, Ohio and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by brothers Willard Laross (Linda) Grooms of Adams Country, and Loran Dale (Loreen) Grooms of Manchester.

Betty graduated from Seaman High School, Adams County, Ohio in 1953, retired from Foodland Supermarket where she was a cashier, and was a member of Oldtown United Methodist Church for more than 55 years.

A memorial service is scheduled for June 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Oldtown United Methodist Church, 2325 Galena Pike West Portsmouth OH 45663 with visitation one hour before.

The family would like to thank SOMC Hospice for the loving care they gave to Betty. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Betty's memory to SOMC Hospice 2201 25th St, Portsmouth, OH 45662 or Oldtown UMC, 2325 Galena Pike, West Portsmouth OH 45663.