Betty Harmon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MCDERMOTT-Betty Edell Harmon, 84, of McDermott, Ohio, passed, Friday, May 1, 2020. Betty was born January 9, 1936 in Monroe Township, Adams County, Ohio a daughter of the late Carey Alva Grooms and Velma Irene (Francis) Grooms.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Philip Wayne Harmon.

She is survived by her son Eric Wayne (Sheila) Harmon of Sunbury, Ohio, her daughter, Paige Elaine Harmon of Columbus, Ohio, her grandsons Asher Fox Wayne Harmon, Wesley Chase Alva Harmon, David Quinlin (Zoe) Harmon of Columbus Ohio, great-grandson Atlas Philip Harmon of Columbus, Ohio, sisters, Kathleen Elsa Morrison of Monroe Township, Adams County and Edith Irene Davis of Williamsburg, Ohio and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by brothers Willard Laross (Linda) Grooms of Adams Country, and Loran Dale (Loreen) Grooms of Manchester.

Betty graduated from Seaman High School, Adams County, Ohio in 1953, retired from Foodland Supermarket where she was a cashier, and was a member of Oldtown United Methodist Church for more than 55 years.

A memorial service is scheduled for June 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Oldtown United Methodist Church, 2325 Galena Pike West Portsmouth OH 45663 with visitation one hour before.

The family would like to thank SOMC Hospice for the loving care they gave to Betty. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Betty's memory to SOMC Hospice 2201 25th St, Portsmouth, OH 45662 or Oldtown UMC, 2325 Galena Pike, West Portsmouth OH 45663.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved