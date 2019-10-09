SOUTH SHORE — Betty R. Hunt, 87, of South Shore, KY passed away peacefully Tuesday October 8, 2019 at SOMC Hospice with her family by her side. She was born in Portsmouth, OH September 1, 1932 a daughter of the late Clyde and Mable Nunley Smith.

She was a member of the Lloyd Nazarene Church in Lloyd, KY, a graduate of PHS class of 1950. Betty and "ByJack" her husband owned and operated P&M Sanitation a family owned business for many years. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Christian and friend to many.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Adolphus "ByJack" Hunt whom she married January 24, 1952 and her son Michael J. Hunt.

Surviving are one son, Paul (Melvina) Hunt of South Shore, KY; five grandchildren Ryan (Jen), Daniel (Leighann), Branden (Amanda), Brad (Donna) and Keisha (William); eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Tom) Pick and Sandy (James) Vernier both of FL; two nephews Scott (Kathy) Pick of Portsmouth, OH and Doug (Joy) Pick of Singapore; one niece, Kimberly (Scott) of TN; a loved friend and ex daughter-in-law Christine Hunt and a host of friends she loved as family.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with pastor Kenneth Martin officiating. Burial will follow at MT Zion Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour at 1 P.M.

