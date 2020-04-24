PORTSMOUTH — Betty Jane "Sam" Lott, 80, of Portsmouth, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at SOMC. She was born to the late Ivor Lee Bell and Rose Pearl (Hawkins) Bell on September 23, 1939 in Susie, KY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herschel Lott, brother, Kirby Bell, two grandchildren; James Marsh and Richard Lott.

Betty was a secretary and dispatcher in the family business, Lott's Plumbing. She is survived by two sons; Marcus Lott (Janice), of Minford, Stephen Lott, of Portsmouth, three daughters; Jane Adkins (David), of South Portsmouth, KY, Diana Marsh (Tom), of Otaki, New Zealand, Kathy Thompson (Danny), of West Portsmouth, two brothers; Kenneth Bell (Juanita), of Seminole, FL, Bernard Bell (Lydia), of West Portsmouth, two sisters; Barbara Lawson, of Alexandria, VA, Judy Lawson, of Harrisburg, PA, eighteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, OH with Pastor Danny Thompson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home.