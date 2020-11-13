WHEELERSBURG-Betty Jean Warrens, 86, of Wheelersburg passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at OSU in Columbus, OH. Betty was born May 28, 1934 in McDowell, KY to the late John B. Adams and Mayoma Elliott Adams. Betty worked as an Office Manager for Wheelersburg School and she was of Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Landon Adams. Betty is survived by her husband, Sam Warrens, whom she married November 24, 1953 in Prestonsburg, KY. Betty is also survived by two daughters, Kathy Sue Jividen and Trisha Lynn Stapleton; and two grandchildren, Darrell Jividen and Stephen Mark Kelley.

Private family services for Betty will be 11:00 am Monday, November 16, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park. COVID restrictions require masks be worn and social distancing. Masks are not provided by the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.