BETTY JO ROTH

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Betty Jo Roth, 87, of West Portsmouth (Pond Creek), died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Rest Haven Nursing Home. Betty was born June 15, 1932 in Portsmouth, the daughter of the late Joseph and Lula Dawson Delabar, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Ted Roth and Joseph Roth, four brothers; Phillip Delabar, Robert Delabar, Stephen Delabar, Timothy Delabar, and one sister, Martha Lou Delabar. Betty was a retired Registered Nurse from Portsmouth Receiving Hospital and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Surviving are husband, Thomas Roth, three sons; John Roth of Kentucky, Dan Roth and Bill Roth, both of West Portsmouth, three sisters; Becky Lauter of Portsmouth, Kathi (Al) Owens of Lucasville, Mary Lee (Jim) Smalley of Lucasville, four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 15, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Rev. Nicholas Droll officiating, burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P. M. Recitation of the Rosary will be 8:00 P.M. Sunday at the Funeral Home.