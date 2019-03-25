BETTY J. SMITH

JAMESTOWN— Betty Jo Smith, 85, of Jamestown, a former Rigrish Addition resident, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the residence of her son. Born September 18, 1933, in Carter County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Henry and Lydia Workman Martin, she was dietician, bank clerk and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, James T. (Robyn) Smith of Jamestown; one daughter-in-law, Glenda Smith; four grandchildren, Wes, Shane, Samantha Jo, Sara Jane; five great-grandchildren, and one sister, Chrissy Hoskins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Smith on April 2, 2011; one son, Jimmy Joe Smith; one stepson, Eddie Smith, and fourteen brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon, Friday, March 29, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Josh Bevan officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2040 West 2nd Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385 on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 10:00 a.m. to Noon prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.