LUCASVILLE-Betty Lee Johnson, 92, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Hillview Retirement Center.

She was born March 13, 1927 in Grafton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Mary Williams Duffy.

Betty was a homemaker and a 1945 Grafton High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Johnson, December 11, 1994; and one son, Bill Johnson.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Maryann (Eddie) Holsinger of West Portsmouth; two sons, Ken (Nancy Sloan) Johnson of Charleston, West Virginia and David L. Johnson of Lucasville; five grandchildren, Steven Johnson, Kathryn Johnson of Rosemount, USAF Capt. Alex Johnson of Bonaire, Georgia, Alexis and Zachary Holsinger of West Portsmouth; and one great-granddaughter, Jillian.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Monday, February 3, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Pastor Chuck Holsinger officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call 3-5 p.m. Sunday, and an hour prior to the funeral Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, PO Box 97372, Washington, DC 20090-7372 or www.65roses.cff.org