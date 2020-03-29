PORTSMOUTH - Betty Ann Lewis is remembered by all as a gracious, loving, and amazing mother and friend. At age 99, she went to be with the Lord at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth on March 27, 2020.

Betty was born November 14, 1920 in Moline, Illinois to Lysle and Marie (McFarland) Lavender. She married Wilbur Charles Lewis in 1941 and was married to him until his death in 1997.

Betty was employed at Royal Neighbors, Rock Island, and eventually joined the John Deere and Company staff in 1958 where she worked in a number of secretarial positions. She retired from Deere as a Legal Secretary in the Law Department, having been with the company for 25 years. Betty was a long-time member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church and later attended First Christian Church in Moline. She was a renowned organizer for her high school reunions, which most recently included her 70th reunion. Betty enjoyed playing the organ, visiting her family and friends and traveling all over the world. She had many friends at Hillview Retirement Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, where she resided.

Betty is survived by her son, David Lewis of Wheelersburg; grandchildren, Cheryl (Chuck) Giles, Michelle (Bradley) Teeters; seven great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; and special niece, Debbie Holt. In addition to immediate family, Betty and her husband enjoyed spending time with their "adopted" granddaughter, Sharon Furlong and her family. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur Charles Lewis; brother, Robert Lavender; sisters, Jan Holt, and Charlene "Chuckie" Holloway.

Visitation will be 5 p.m.– 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg. Graveside services will follow in Rock Island, Illinois, at a later date.