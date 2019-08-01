BETTY LOU FITZER

PORTSMOUTH — Betty Lou Fitzer, 92, closed her eyes on this life and opened them again in the presence of God on July 31, 2019.

Betty was born October 31, 1926 in Wheelersburg, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Hammerstein Miller and Richard Miller.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, William B. Fitzer, brothers John Miller and Fred Miller, a grandson Greg Fitzer, as well as a beloved aunt, Catherine Brown.

Surviving are three sons, Stephen (Susan) Fitzer, Terry (Angie) Fitzer of Prestonsburg, KY, Mark (Rita) Fitzer of Portsmouth, three daughters, Rebecca (Doug) DeGarmo of Atkinson, NH, Nanette (Matt) White of Portsmouth, and Mary Beth (Mick) Craft of Newark, OH, her sisters; Helen Bowen of Naples, FL, Mary Kay (John) Marshall of Wheelersburg, Theresa (Ted) Moore of Katy, TX, brothers; Don Miller of Jeanette, PA, Edward (Darlene) Miller of Wheelersburg, Bill (Pat) Miller of Riverview, MI, Frank (Rita) Miller of Wheelersburg, 17 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.

Betty was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and friend, As a seamstress, she supplemented her family's income in their formative years, often making many of the clothes they would wear. Upon the death of her husband, she returned to work at Marting's Department Store and worked in the alterations department for many years. A new phase of her life began when she moved to Hillview Retirement Center, where she thrived with many new friends, and many new opportunities to expand her interests while trying new hobbies such as painting, exercising, and volleyball. She will be remembered for her love of God, her devotion to her family and friends, and her generous and kind nature.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. Chris Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. A visitation for friends and family will be Friday from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Recitation of the Rosary will follow at the funeral home.

It was Betty's wishes that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 515 Market Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662 or SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.