FRANKLIN FURNACE- Betty Lou Prince, 81, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Betty was born December 17, 1938 in Franklin Furnace to the late Hopkins and Bessie Chatfield Dyer. Betty was a Green High School graduate class of 1957; she was employed as a cook for Green Township Schools and she attended Plymouth Heights Church. In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Roger Sommer and Dean Prince. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Earl Dyer. Betty is survived by four daughters, Cathy (Mark) Gleim, Kim (Andy) Lester, Deana (John) Hager and Bonnie (Jeff) Smith; ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, March 20, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Andy Ramey and Pastor C. J. Blevins officiating. Interment will follow in Haverhill cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday and one hour before the service on Friday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.