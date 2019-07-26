BETTY HAMILTON LYBROOK

SOUTH PORTSMOUTH —Betty Hamilton Lybrook, 86, of South Portsmouth, KY., passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 11, 1932 in South Shore, KY., a daughter of the late Albert Hamilton and Myrtle Sheets Hamilton.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Carl Wayne Lybrook, one son Bryant Lybrook, one sister Dora Traylor, three brothers Jack Hamilton, Clarence (Cub) Hamilton and Paul Hamilton.

Left behind to cherish her memory are one son Paul Wayne (Melinda) Lybrook of Fairdale, KY., one daughter Donna (Rick) Lowe of South Shore, KY., one brother Bud Hamilton of South Shore, KY., one sister Juanita Lee of Portsmouth, OH., five grandchildren Rick Lowe, Brooke Lambert, Taylor Lybrook, Grant Lybrook and Paige Remy, six great grandchildren Julianna Lowe, Ava James Lowe, Bohdyn Lowe, Jaden Lambert, Jayla Lambert and Nash Remy also several other family and friends who will sadly miss her.

Funeral Services will be 2 P.M. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with Rev. Norman Potter officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Zion Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. and from 12 P.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Betty's favorite charity St Jude Children's Research Hospital P.O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or Ashland Community Hospice 1480 Carter AVE, Ashland, KY 41101.

