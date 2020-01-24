MINFORD-Betty Ruth Welch McCleese, 85, of Minford, Ohio, passed away on January 23, 2020, at SOMC Hospice.

Born in Paintsville, KY, on May 19, 1934, the daughter of the late Charles Arthur Welch and Ora Olive Bickford Welch, she was a graduate of East High School in 1953. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Sciotoville, Ohio.

Betty was a bookkeeper for several area businesses, including Kopy Kat and Ohio Coin Op.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex- husband and father of her children, Wayne McCleese, brothers Bobby Ralph Welch and Lowell Stanley Welch; sisters Arthuretta "Freddie" Mowery, Virginia "Ginny" Leah Deemer, Patricia Sue Gray, Charlotte Ann Tackett, Carol June Welch and one grandson, Aaron Charles McCleese.

She is survived by daughter, Lorinda McCleese (Keith) Pelphrey of Rubyville and son, Charles "Charlie" (Luanna Squerzi) McCleese of Sun City, AZ.. Also surviving are grandchildren Mark Andrew "Andy" Johnson, II, Erica Leah Pelphrey Moore, and great grandchildren Marcus Andrew Johnson, Jasmine Leah Johnson, Lillian "Lily" Annette Johnson, Olivia Nevaeh Moore and Eric "Levi" Johnson. She also leaves behind many very special nieces and nephews and a very special friend and caregiver, Beth Cluck.

Betty loved her family and friends, and living and loving life to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Donations in memory of Betty may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH, 45662.

The family wishes to express a very special thank you to the staff at SOMC Hospice, Interim Health Care, and Brent Munn, RN, for her excellent care.

At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

