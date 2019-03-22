BETTY CAROL PRICKETT

WHEELERSBURG — Betty Carol Prickett, 72, of Wheelersburg, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at OSU Ross Heart Center in Columbus, Ohio. Betty was born October 3, 1946 in South Webster, Ohio to the late Amos and Arbutus Holbrook Bennington. Betty is a high school graduate and worked as a front desk clerk at Comfort Inn. Betty is survived by a son, Mark (Lori) Prickett; a daughter, Michelle (Kevin) Reitz; three brothers, Dale (Carol) Bennington, Michael (Carla) Bennington and Paul (Ronda) Bennington; a sister Donna (Bob) Eales and three grandchildren, Ryan (Taylor) Prickett, Jessica Prickett and Rylee Reitz.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, March 25, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Fr. Christopher Tuttle officiating. Interment will follow in South Webster Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday, March 24, 2019 and one hour before the service on Monday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.