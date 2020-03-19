INDIAN LAND, SC - Betty Romanello, beloved wife of Bob Romanello and loving mother of Elaine and Anne Romanello transitioned from this life to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on March 16. She and Bob were blessedly married for sixty-five years. Early in her thirty-five year teaching career, Betty was a devoted and outstanding English Teacher at Valley and Minford Schools. This was a blessing for she had dreamed of this vocation since fourth grade. She was known for challenging her students to excel. She served with Bob during his pastorates at United Methodist Churches in Oak Hill, Ohio, and Smyrna, Badin, and Marvin, North Carolina for twenty years. All who knew her would say that hers was a life well-lived. She loved and taught good literature, organized book clubs and loved and taught poetry. She sang in choirs, enjoyed playing the piano and sharing her convictions about things with others. Along with a larger extended family, she leaves two sisters, Dianne McGraw (Gary) of Minford, and Phyllis Blakeman of Pickerington, Ohio. Her father (Pat) and mother (Jessie), and a brother (Don) O'Bryan preceded her in death. A public memorial service will be announced at a future date.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Edgewood Abbey Mausoleum in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.