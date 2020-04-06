FRANKLIN FURNACE- Betty Sue Shaw, 90, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Best Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg. Betty was born November 17, 1929 in Woodland, AL to the late John Thomas and Hattie Smith Edmondson. Betty was retired as an assembly line worker for General Electric. In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Fred Shaw April 21, 2001 whom she married May 24, 1957 in Ashland, AL. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Otis, Perry, Hoke, JC, Clarence, Grover, Glover, Eva, Lela, Claudi, Mae, Christine, Oralee and Pallie. Betty is survived by two sons, Terry (Cherie) Shaw of Rock, SC and Dwight (Sally) Shaw of Franklin Furnace; two sisters, Pauline Clark and Clara Floyd and three grandchildren.

Due to the current health restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.