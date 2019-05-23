BETTY SWORD

SOUTH SHORE — Betty Sword, 72, of South Shore, Kentucky passed away, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in South Portsmouth, Kentucky, Feb. 20, 1947, a daughter of the late Ernest Hampton and Ada V. Allen Hampton. Betty enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with family and she was a Kentucky Colonel.

Preceded in death are three brothers, Thomas Hampton, Douglas Hampton and Tony Hampton, three sisters, Nettie Hunt, Ernestine Hampton and Myla Hampton.

Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Larry Sword, one son, William (Amber Quillen) Sword of South Shore, Kentucky, two grandsons, Austin and Drew Sword both of South Portsmouth, Kentucky, one brother, Frank (Sherry) Hampton of Wheelersburg, Ohio, one sister, Vicki (Mike) Farmer of South Shore, Kentucky and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Norman Potter, officiating. Burial will follow in MT. Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the Funeral Home from 6 till 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 and two hours before service time on Saturday.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com