BETTY TAYLOR

PORTSMOUTH — Betty Jane (Johnson) Taylor, 91, of Portsmouth, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born January 3, 1928 in Portsmouth to the late Murray and Percy (McKinley) Johnson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Taylor, son, Trent Taylor, sister, Glorine Clark, nephew, Tommy Clark, nieces; Jane Ann Hamilton, and Soya Clark. She is survived by a son, David Taylor and a daughter, Macea Taylor, both of Portsmouth, grandsons; Michael Story (Richard), of Phoenix, AZ., Steven Taylor (Diane), of Columbus, OH., Sarehon Taylor (Haley), of Columbus, OH., two nieces; Regina Woods of Portsmouth, and Judy Ferguson (Michael), of Roanoke, VA., as well as several great nieces and nephews. Betty attended Cornerstone Methodist Church and had been employed by Vern Riffe D.D. /Scioto County Residential Services for many years.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Pastor Ralph Clay officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, OH. Visitation for friends and family will be on Friday from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.