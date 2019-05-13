BETTY WILLIAMS

PORTSMOUTH — Betty June Williams 84, of Portsmouth, formerly of McDermott, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Crystal Care in Portsmouth.

She was born April 1, 1935 in Peebles, a daughter of the late Jessee Virgil and Cora Blanche Anderson Setty.

Betty was a homemaker.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Clarence Williams, December 5, 2004; and several brothers and sisters.

Betty is survived by her son Keith R. Williams of McDermott; and her daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Murphy of South Shore, Kentucky; her sister, Shirley Summerlin of North Carolina; and special friend, Cheryl Trippett of South Shore, Kentucky. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Rushtown Cemetery with Bud Mefford officiating. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. Wednesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.