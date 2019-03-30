BETTY DELORIS WISE

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN —Betty Deloris Wise, Age 86, a resident of Best Care Nursing Home, formerly of Signal Mountain, TN, passed away at SOMC Emergency Room in Portsmouth on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Betty, aka Doris or Deloris, worked as a professional sock knitter then cleaned houses on Signal Mountain until she retired at 65. Although she could not read music, she played the piano beautifully, playing mostly at church. She was of the Church of God faith.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Wise; daughter, Sheila Adkins Arney; son, James David Adkins; her mother, Mona Morgan Pendergrass; her father, W.P. Pendergrass; sister, Zene Gentry; and brother, J.D. Pendergrass.

Betty is survived by her son, Garry Adkins and wife, Joyce; four grandchildren, Stephanie Sullivan of Okinawa, Japan, Cathie Jolene Sullens of Cumming GA, Dirk Ward of Cumming, GA, and Jennifer "Jenny" Fletcher Cates; and several great-grandchildren.

Interment and a graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Chattanooga Memorial Park in Red Bank, TN with Jason Gilreath officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.