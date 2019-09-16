PROSPECT — Bettylou McFarlan, 88, of Prospect, died Saturday morning September 14, 2019 at the Kingston Residence in Marion.

She was born on May 4, 1931 in Galion, she was adopted by her late grandparents William and Zetta (Giles) Wiener. She was also preceded in death by her biological mother, Genevieve Kirtland, as well as sisters Barbara Jean and Patty Ann.

On June 4, 1950, she married Robert O. McFarlan at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Marion, they were married 48 years until his death on April 17, 1999.

Bettylou started her working career at the Standard Oil in Bryan. She had also worked at the former Lauer Insurance in Prospect, and eventually retiring from the Buckeye Valley Schools as the Secretary to the Superintendent.

Grounded in faith, Bettylou was extremely active in the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Prospect. She was active in the bell choir, assisted with treasurer duties, participated in many of the ladies' events, and even traveled to many District and National events for the church. Bettylou had a true servant's heart, she would often volunteer at Marion General Hospital. She was a known gardener who loved her flowers, as well as playing piano and completing large jigsaw puzzles. She and her husband had traveled to 48 of the 50 states.

Surviving are her children, Douglas (Norma) McFarlan of Chatham, Illinois, and Shannon (Cecil) Puckett of Prospect.

Also surviving are siblings William (Ann) Schwartz of Spartanburg, South Carolina, James (Pat) Kirtland of Dilwyn Virginia, and Jane (Jerry) Riedel of Galion.

Grandchildren Emily (Joel) Miller, Annie (Tom Jones) Allen, Ashley and Alana (Corey Hopkins) Puckett. Great-grandchildren, Riley Puckett, Raydan Knotts, Harrison Allen, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Thursday September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prospect, Pastor Scott Schnapp will officiate. Burial will follow at the Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday evening from 5-7 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect.

Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 East Water Street Prospect, OH 43342.

