PORTSMOUTH-Beulah Williams Hauld, 91, of Portsmouth, went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on December 19, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Leslie and Florence Thurman Sapp and retired from Kroger's.

Beulah was a member of Riverview Wesleyan Church and graduated from Portsmouth West High School, being double promoted in the 8th grade. She was a proud member of the River City Quilt Guild and loved quilting with her friends.

Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Vicki Easter, five brothers, Herbert, Don, Ottis, Eugene and Dallas Sapp, a sister, Louise Armstrong, and her son-in-law, "Frosty" Vice.

Surviving are a daughter, Gloria Vice of Portsmouth, a stepdaughter, Cherry (Bill) Smith of Lucasville; a brother, Paul Sapp of Sciotoville; a sister, Margaret Leach of Wheelersburg; three grandchildren, Jody (Kelly) Beall, David (Karrie) Easter and Loren (Melissa) Easter; and five great-grandchildren, Joey Easter, Savannah Easter, Noah Smith, Levi Easter and Lorann Easter.

A Celebration of Beulah's Life will be held at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Adam Satterfield officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

Because of health restrictions, the visitation and service will remain private, with a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.

To view the service and reach out to the family, please visit www.brantfuneralservice.com.