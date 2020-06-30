Beverly Castillo

OTWAY-Beverly Joy Castillo, 79, of Otway, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born March 18, 1941 in Wabash, IN to the late Everett Widmeyer and Beatrice (Stanton) Parkhurst. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Marion, IN and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Otway.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Everett Allen Widmeyer

She is survived by her husband, Edward Castillo, their five children; Edward A. Castillo of Fairmount, IN, Diann R. Rodriguez of Marion, IN, Anthony R. Castillo of Otway, Kimberly Grembowski of Ashville, and Michael Castillo of Mulvane, KS, 19 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Stanton "Cork" Widmeyer of Warren, IN, Dan Widmeyer of Marion, IN, and George Parkhurst of West Bloomfield, MI, and her sister, Carol "Toby" Widmeyer of Indianapolis, IN.

A Memorial Mass will be 6:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Otway with Rev. Nicholas Droll officiating.

Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth is handling the arrangements.