BEVERLY A. CLARK

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Beverly A. Clark, 61, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Monday, May 13, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Beverly was born July 2, 1957 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alfred Keeney and Violet Holsinger.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one daughter, Misty Sullivan, one brother, Keith Strehle, one sister, Donna Culver and a great grandson Justin Levi Jarrell.

She is survived by her companion, Jeffrey Smith, one son, Patrick Clark Jr. of Portsmouth, Ohio, one daughter, Anika (Michael Lintz) Clark of Portsmouth, Ohio, two sisters, Kathy (Les) Adkins and Diane (Jim) Carr, both of New Boston, Ohio, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.