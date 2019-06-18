BIDDIE C. STEERMAN

MINFORD — Biddie C. Steerman, 84, of Minford, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

Born May 18, 1935, in Salyersville, KY, a daughter of the late Jason B. and Audie (Caldwell) Craft, she was a retired cafeteria supervisor for Minford Local Schools, and attended Harrison Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth Steerman; a son, Keith (Patty) Steerman of Circleville; a granddaughter, Kayla Steerman of Circleville; a brother, Oakley Craft of Manchester, MI; a sister, Judy (William Dexter) Howard of Marietta; a special niece, Teresa (Harold) Litteral, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Abbott Craft, Melvin Craft, Robert Craft, Dallas Craft, Harold Craft, Herbert Craft, William Craft, and five sisters, Dorothy Craft, Lena Holbrook, Grace Anderson, Mary Bailey, and Ann Holland.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Mike Mounts officiating. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from Noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.